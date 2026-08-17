High Point football looks to build on 8-2 season

The start of the regular season for football in the Garden State is so close and that’s seemingly good news for all involved with the High Point High School program.

The Wildcats are set to host Kittatinny on Friday, Sept. 4.

“We want to continue to build a program,’’ High Point coach William Nahan said. “We want to be a team that consistently makes the playoffs and competes for a championship.’’

Among the key returning varsity tested student athletes for High Point this year are A.J. Sampson (senior, running back and linebacker), Mark Leach (senior, wide receiver and defensive back), Landon Sorensen (senior, tight end and linebacker), Hayden Hines (senior, offensive line and defensive line) and Alex Conway (senior, offensive line and defensive line).

Promising newcomers looking to make a positive impact at the varsity level include Tyler Brarman (junior, wide receiver and defensive back), Domenic Parise (junior, running back and linebacker) and Zach Longcor (junior, offensive line and defensive line).

“Mark Leach is a phenomenal football player who loves all aspects of the game,’’ Nahan said. “He practices very hard, studies the game, and is excellent at helping the younger and newer players learn our systems. Alex Conway is a vocal and physical leader for the program. He has no problem stepping up and being vocal when needed, he works hard in every aspect. Hayden Hines was All Conference offensive line as a junior and his physical practice habits translate to onfield success, teammates feed off his efforts.’’

The Wildcats had a very good overall record of 8-2 with a mark of 5-0 in the Super Football Conference American Blue Division in 2025. They advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament quarterfinal round last year as well.

This fall High Point competes in the SFC American Blue Division along with Jefferson, Hackettstown, Morris Catholic, Vernon and Newton.

“Our team this year has a lot of talented players along with strong leaders,’’ Nahan said. “We want to play a physical brand of football in all phases of the game.’’