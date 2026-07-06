Local college athletes excel in lacrosse, track, rowing

Aidan Duffy, Max Morosoff, Terry Terzakis and Ketchell Terzakis, all graduates of Vernon High School, were members of the Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team this past season.

Morosoff, a senior who played attack started in all 15 games and had 37 goals and 13 assists for Montclair State. Terry Terzakis, a senior long stick midfielder competed in 10 games and won 10 ground balls for Montclair State.

Duffy, a junior midfielder competed in five games for MSU. Ketchell Terzakis, a sophomore who played attack competed in six games and scored two goals for MSU.

The Red Hawks posted an overall record of 12-3 with a mark of 6-1 on their home field. Terry Terzakis is listed as a Business Administration major, Ketchell Terzakis is listed as a Computer Science major, Morosoff is listed as an Economics major and Duffy is listed as an Accounting major.

Maggie Previglian (Vernon High School) was a senior competitor in jumps for the Steven’s Institute of Technology (Hoboken) women’s outdoor track and field team. Previglian earned Third Team All Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) honors this past season.

The Ducks finished in fifth place in the team scoring at the MAC Outdoor Championships held in Grantham, Pa. Previglian is listed as a Biology major.

Olivia Wagner (High Point High School) was a sophomore for the Stockton University (Pomona) women’s rowing team this spring. The Ospreys placed fourth in the team scoring at the Mid Atlantic Rowing Conference (MARC) Championships on Cooper River in Pennsauken.

Jack Edward Schmick (Vernon/Sussex County Tech) was a sophomore distance runner for the Stockton University men’s outdoor track and field program. The Ospreys placed fourth in the team scoring at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Outdoor Championships in Mahwah.

Dallas Walther (High Point High School) was a sophomore sprinter for The College of New Jersey (Ewing) women’s outdoor track and field program. The Lions placed second as a team at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Outdoor Championships held in Mahwah.