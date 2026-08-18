Poalillo stripped of 2026 state wrestling title

The father of High Point Regional High School wrestling legend Ella Poalillo confirmed to NJ.com last week that his daughter was stripped of her 2026 state championship due to an “eligibility issue.”

Poalillo, who as a junior defeated Pennsauken’s Fatina Lozier in March for her third consecutive state title, is the nation’s top ranked female high school wrestler in the 152-pound weight class.

When asked about the reason for the vacated title, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) did not comment.

“The NJSIAA can confirm that a girls wrestler violated the association’s rules during the 2025-2026 wrestling season,” said NJSIAA spokesman Michael Cherenson. “In accordance with NJSIAA rules and procedures, the athlete’s state wrestling titles for 2025-2026 will be vacated. NJSIAA has previously notified both the student-athlete and member school of the violation and related consequence.”

High Point Regional High School Superintendent Scott Ripley was similarly tight lipped.

“High Point Regional High School has been made aware of the NJSIAA’s statement regarding the 2025–2026 wrestling season. Because this matter has been managed by the NJSIAA and involves a current or former student, it would not be appropriate for the district to comment further.”

On the NJSIAA website, Poalillo remains listed as the 2024 state champion in the 138-pound weight class and the 2025 state champion in the 152-pound weight class. As for the 2026 state champion in the 152-pound weight class, an asterisk with the words “State title revoked due to a violation of NJSIAA rules” now appears where Poalillo’s name once was. Lozier remains the state runner up.

Attempts to contact Joe Poalillo were unsuccessful.