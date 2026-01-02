Sussex County Minerettes set auditions for 2026 season

The Sussex County Minerettes made their debut this past season as the official dance and cheer team of the Sussex County Miners at Skylands Stadium and will hold auditions for the 2026 season on Jan. 10 at Hilltop Country Day School gymnasium in Sparta.

Auditions for ages 7–11 will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by auditions for ages 12 and older from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We are so proud of the Minerettes. They brought an exciting new element to the overall entertainment at our Miners games,” said Olivia McEntee, Miners event coordinator and Minerettes liaison.

The Minerettes are directed by Trinity Studios, a dance and performing arts studio in Sparta. Trinity Studios Director Lauren Fraser proposed the program to the Miners in the winter of 2024, seeking expanded performance opportunities for young dancers and cheerleaders.

“We firmly believe in developing community relationships and in collaboration,” Fraser said. “The Miners and Skylands Stadium are incredible partners in this endeavor, and we are so grateful for their support.”

Following a winter and spring audition and training process, 25 dancers, cheerleaders and tumblers ages 9 to 17 were selected for the inaugural team. During the 2025 season, the Minerettes performed at multiple Miners home games and appeared in local St. Patrick’s Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day parades.

“Our intention was to create an open, countywide program that would be a fun summer outlet for these talented kids,” said Melissa Stewart, assistant director of Trinity Studios and the Minerettes.

At Skylands Stadium, the Minerettes performed a pregame pom routine, interacted with fans throughout games, led crowd participation dances and contributed to the overall game-day entertainment.