Vernon baseball captures NJAC Freedom Division title, reaches sectional semifinal

It was a tremendous year on many levels for the 2026 Vernon High School baseball team.

Vernon coach Stephen Myhren remembers some standout games from this recently ended season.

“Opening Day versus High Point we were down 10-7 in the last inning and scored four runs to walk it off,’’ Myhren said. “Both games versus Jefferson [stood out] because they are always a tough team and kept our championship hopes alive. Our first game against Wallkill Valley we won 10-0. We knew we needed to at least split with them in order to keep our League championship hopes alive and to hit the ball and pitch the ball like we did was awesome.

“Our loss to Hunterdon Central, who was a powerhouse, we took them to extra innings and lost in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex semifinals. It was a loss but a tough loss in a close game against a top team in New Jersey really helped us in some key situations. Our (NJSIA) State win over Sparta, to battle with them all game and then give up the lead and fall behind with two outs and two strikes in the seventh inning and be able to come back and get a walk-off win in a win-or-go-home scenario was a lot of fun.’’

There was plenty of leadership on the roster for the Vikings this spring.

“Any given day there were new leaders, this team truly held each other accountable,’’ Myhren said. “Throughout the season, everyone stepped up in some sort of leadership role. Whether it was making sure we were focusing on ourselves, getting all equipment to the field or off the bus, making sure the field was being taken care of, or picking players up when they were frustrated. Everyone was a leader on this team, that’s why there was so much success.

“Dustin Wagner, James Curry and Gavin Bruno were voted by their peers to be captains and they did a great job. Others stepped up as well like Jayden Chornobroff, Joe D’Aprile, Chris Perrotta, Otto Dejager and Charlie Paladino.’’

Dejager was among most improved student athletes on the team on a consistent basis this past season.

“I thought Otto’s main role was going to be pitching, but due to a summer injury, he was not cleared to pitch,’’ Myhren said. “To see the work he put in in the weight room and on his swing to get him to the level that he performed at was inspiring.

“Brayden Cosenza started the season off on JV and worked his way into the starting lineup and then never gave it up.’’

The Vikings posted 17 overall victories and they were 8-2 as champions of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

Vernon also advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament semifinal round before being defeated by Glen Rock. The Vikings topped Morris Tech (first round) and Sparta (quarterfinal round) in the Sectionals.

“We return five starters and some of our best bats from this past season,’’ Myhren said. “There are huge holes to fill by this senior group but we do have some pieces in place to take over.’’