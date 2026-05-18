Vernon community honors Adrienn Kovacs at memorial 5K

The Vernon community gathered at Maple Grange Park for the Kovacs Family 5K Run and Walk, honoring the memory of Adrienn Kovacs, who died this past winter after battling brain cancer.

The event drew 389 participants, including runners and walkers in the 5K race as well as children taking part in a 1K fun run.

Families, friends, neighbors and supporters filled the park throughout the day, turning the event into a tribute celebrating Adrienn’s life and the community’s support for the Kovacs family.

Organizers said the strong turnout reflected the unity and compassion of the Vernon community, with participants coming together to transform grief into hope and support.

The event highlighted the lasting impact Adrienn had on those around her and served as a reminder of the strength found in community support.