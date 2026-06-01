Vernon golfers build momentum, gain experience during season

There were a lot of good things to be taken away from the spring 2026 season for the Vernon High School golf program (girls and boys teams).

Perhaps chief among the positives in favor of the Vikings was the fact that the golfers continually improved this year.

Kodie Hilbert, the head coach for the Vikings, recalls some of the most memorable moments from this recently concluded season.

“As I reflect on the season a few highlights I remember is the boy’s golf team going on a two-match win streak against Hopatcong and Lenape Valley (on April 13 and April 14),’’ Hilbert said. “We found some momentum and the athletes and I enjoyed the process.

“The girl’s team went on a four match win streak (from March 31 through April 20) and found great success this season.’’

The Vikings benefitted from very good leadership both on and off the courses.

“Lilliana Rovetto (sophomore) and Zach Zwolinski (freshman) were able to show leadership in a silent way,’’ Hilbert said. “Both players showed up to every practice and game with an intent to get better each day.

“They worked on every aspect of their game and I am hoping they come back next year stronger and with the same desire to get better.’’

Several golfers stood out as they worked hard to become better golfers.

“Grace Cosenza (sophomore) joined our girl’s golf team this year and found great success,’’ Hilbert said. “She joined the varsity team and helped the girls get to a record of 9-7. She worked hard and will be a key part to the team’s success next season.

“Zach Zwolinski (freshman) showed great improvement throughout the season. As a freshman, he was challenged with competitive golf and helped our boys team get wins this year while shooting many rounds in the 40’s and upper 30’s.’’

The boys’ team earned five wins this spring. The future appears encouraging for Vernon golf.

“The girls team will have three key players returning next year and hope to build on the success of this season,’’ Hilbert said. “The boys will be a younger team next year but have great varsity experience. This will help them compete in next year’s season.’’