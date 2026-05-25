Vernon relay team captures sectional gold at Group 2 championships

The quartet of Sophia Haw, Monica Curry, Isabella Kuzicki and Samantha Janus won the gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 48:21 to pace the Vernon Township girls outdoor track and field team at the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships on May 15-16 at Vernon Township High School.

Denzell Welling was the highest boys finisher for Vernon, placing eighth in the discus with effort of 123-8.

The Vernon girls, which finished fifth overall in the team standings, were also led by top six place-winners Kuzicki (second in 400-meter dash in 58.37; fifth in 800-meter run in 2:20.72), Janus (third in triple jump, 34-0.75; fourth in 100-meter dash in 12.67; fourth in 200-meter dash in 25.90), Curry (fifth in 100-meter dash in 12.78; sixth in 200-meter dash in 26.10), Alejandrina Roman (fourth in discus, 98-9) and the foursome of Sara Horler, Alexandra Kovacs, Shea Harmon and Jaliann Castillo (sixth in 4x800 meter relay in 10:25.59).

The overall NJSIAA Group 2 championships will be held on Friday-Saturday, May 29-30 at Northern Burlington High.

Baseball

The Vikings were seeded third for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and were scheduled to play host to 14th-seeded Morris Tech in a first round game on May 27 at 3:30 p.m.

Vernon clinched the NJAC Freedom Division title with an 8-2 record after defeating Kittatinny, 7-0, on the road on May 13.

Dustin Wagner pitched a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and three walks and also singled, walked, drove in two runs and scored once, Tyler Dobrzynski doubled and scored twice and Otto Dejager and Brayden Cosenza each singled and drove in two runs to key the win.

Softball

Carly Amorosi hit a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning as Vernon erased a two-run deficit and earned a 4-2 victory over Caldwell on Friday afternoon in West Caldwell.

Miranda Ebbinghausen scattered six hits and two walks while striking out seven to pick up the win in the circle.

The Lady Vikings (11-10) were seeded ninth for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament and slated to play at eighth-seeded Glen Rock in a first round game on May 26.

Boys Volleyball

The Vikings are seeded 15th for the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament and were set to play at second-seeded Hoboken in a first round match on May 27.

Vernon (9-17) had advanced to the semifinal round of the NJAC tournament by defeating Jefferson, 25-23, 19-25, 28-26 on May 18 in Oak Ridge. The Vikings trailed, 23-19, in the final set before rallying for the win.

Victor Silva (17 kills, 12 digs, four aces), Justin Malek (15 assists, two digs) and Mike VanBenschoten (15 assists, 10 kills, five digs) led the way.

Boys Lacrosse

Nick Curry (32 goals, 25 assists), Andrew Geisen (23 goals, 17 assists), Dean Grundy (22 goals, 15 assists), Jack Paton (32 goals, nine assists), Collin Sensbach (eight goals, 12 assists), Branden Curley (six goals, eight assists) and Adam Duba (176 saves) led Vernon (8-11) this spring.

Girls Lacrosse

Junior Payton Wilson matched her career high in goals with a six-goal, two-assist effort as Vernon defeated Morris Catholic, 16-5, on Wednesday, May 20, in Denville.

The Lady Vikings (8-11) were also paced by Ava Pecoraro (three goals, three assists), Callie Heykoop (two goals, one assist), Emma Lally (two goals, one assist), Emma Heinzinger (one goal), Abby Cawley (two goals), Molly Sokolewicz (eight saves) and Madelyn McDowell (one save).