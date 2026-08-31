Vernon soccer teams enter 2026 season with championship aspirations

With a mixture of determination and enthusiasm, the Vernon High School soccer teams are set for the 2026 season.

Boys

The Vikings are scheduled to host Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“Our goals are to compete for a Division title, win a state game and advance a couple of rounds in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament,’’ Vernon head coach Joseph Jones said.

Key returning varsity level student athletes for the Vikings include Robert Vazquez (center midfield, senior), Drew Mountain (forward, sophomore), Evan Oldham (goal keeper, sophomore), Matt Rugel (back, senior) and Marcus Arias (center midfield, junior).

“Our Leader this year will be Robert Vazquez,’’ Jones said. “I look for him to be a direct link between the coaching staff and the players both on the field and off. I fully expect him to show leadership through example and hard work.’’

Vernon tallied six overall victories with a mark of 5-5 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Colonial Division last year. They also advanced to the first round of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament in 2025.

This season the Vikings play in the NJAC Colonial Division along with Hopatcong, Jefferson, Kittatinny, Sussex Tech and Lenape Valley.

“We should be a contender in our division this year,’’ Jones said. “Teams to beat in our Division include Jefferson and Lenape Valley.’’

Girls

The Vikings are scheduled to host North Warren on Sept. 14.

“It’s no secret we lost quite a bit of talent with Monica (Curry) graduating and we have been very fortunate for everything she brought to our program,’’ Vernon coach Casey Jacoby said. “While our attack might look a little different this year, we have a great collection of new and returning talent that has me very optimistic and excited to see what this season brings.’’

Among the key returning varsity tested student athletes for the Vikings this year are Vanessa Curry (senior, will miss the season due to an injury), Mary Duffy (senior, defense), Emma Lally (senior, midfield), Kaylie O’Rourke (senior, midfield and forward), Emma Heinzinger (junior, midfield and forward), Natalia Bock (junior, midfield), Kaya Bessler (sophomore, midfield), Maya Pelak (sophomore, midfield), Annika Labance (sophomore, midfield), Grace Faucette (sophomore, goal keeper) and Alexia Rodriguez (sophomore, midfield).

Vernon tallied an impressive overall record of 16-5 with a mark of 9-1 in the NJAC Freedom Division in 2025. They also advanced to the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 Sectional Tournament last season.

This year, the Vikings play in the NJAC Freedom Division along with Newton, Hackettstown, High Point, Kittatinny and North Warren.