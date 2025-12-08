Vernon swimmers open season with high expectations

It’s a brand new season and there’s plenty of reason for excitement surrounding the Vernon High School swimming program.

Boys

The Vikings are scheduled to face Newton on Dec. 16 at the Kittatinny High School Aquatics Center.

“We have a small team and compete against mostly combined school teams which will make it difficult to contend, but we certainly can be a spoiler,’’ Vernon coach Douglas Miller said.

Key returning varsity experienced swimmers for the Vikings include Aidan Zachowski (senior, butterfly and backstroke), Sean Allen Poole (senior, breast stroke, sprint freestyle), Jeremy Garcia (senior, backstroke and freestyle), Viktor Silva (senior, sprint freestyle), Michael Meneses (sophomore individual medley and distance freestyle), Stanley Bilomasur (junior, freestyle, James Staab (junior, freestyle) and Saba Kvadhadtzke (junior, freestyle).

Promising newcomers include Adam Vybihal (freshman, backstroke and freestyle) and Logan Cole (freshman, breast stroke and freestyle).

“Aidan Zachowski, Sean Allen Poole and Jeremy Garcia have been our four-year varsity letter winners and as seniors on the team they will be the leaders in and out of the pool,’’ Miller said.

Girls

The Vikings are scheduled to compete against Newton on Dec. 16 at the Kittatinny High School Aquatics Center.

“Last year we were division champions and not only qualified for the (NJSIAA) State Tournament but we won the first round and made it to the quarterfinals for the first time in over a decade,’’ Vernon coach Jennifer Shirhall said. “Since I am returning 15 members of that team, they are hungry to do the same if not better this year.’’

Key returning swimming from that division championship team include

Carly Amorosi (senior), Gabi Cefaloni (senior), Julie Evanick (senior), Rylee Keenan (senior), Maureen Lovett (senior), Juliette Miller (senior), Lillyana Greener (junior), Alex Kovacs (junior) and Sierra Wagner (sophomore).

Newcomers include freshmen Alicia Kovacs, Isabella Kuzicki and Juliet Schwarz.

Shirhall called her senior class an “outstanding group of young ladies who are all leaders, role models and amazing student athletes and teammates.” She said that’s why she made them all captains.

“With the returning depth plus our new swimmers, we should do very well at championship meets as well this year. Our relays should place very well and we will hopefully be bringing home some gold medals at these events.’’