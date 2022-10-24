Home
Vernon. VTHS recognizes outstanding performances
Newton
/
24 Oct 2022
Junior Dylan Barca Placed 2nd overall for the Boys cross-country team in wins over Newton and Kittatinny. He placed in the top 30 at the NJAC Championships helping the Boy’s Team finish 8th overall out of 24 teams.
Senior Goalie and Captain, Shaelyn Castanaga recorded her 100th career save against Warren Hills in the HWS Quarterfinals.
Junior Franco Luna recorded 12 tackles, 1 interception, 2 catches for 29 yards and 1 touchdown in the Viking’s 29-0 win over High Point.
Junior Center Back Tyler Heykoop has been a steady defensive presence for the boys; soccer Team this year.
The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. honored outstanding athletes from the last week.
RELATED NEWS
Junior Sidney Van Tassel had 3 goals and 3 assists for the Girl’s Field Hockey Team in their last 3 wins. She also scored the OT goal in a big road win at Newton.
Vernon highlights outstanding athletes
Sophomore Kaylie Orlando recorded 74 assists, 2 kills and 5 digs for the week. She has 349 assists on the season for the Girl’s Volleyball Team.
Annunziata, Horn, Orlando lead Vernon athletics
Dylan Shea
Vernon announces Athletes of the Week
