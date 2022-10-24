Vernon. VTHS recognizes outstanding performances

x
VTHS recognizes outstanding performances

Newton /
| 24 Oct 2022 | 12:53
    Junior Dylan Barca Placed 2nd overall for the Boys cross-country team in wins over Newton and Kittatinny. He placed in the top 30 at the NJAC Championships helping the Boy’s Team finish 8th overall out of 24 teams.
    Senior Goalie and Captain, Shaelyn Castanaga recorded her 100th career save against Warren Hills in the HWS Quarterfinals.
    Junior Franco Luna recorded 12 tackles, 1 interception, 2 catches for 29 yards and 1 touchdown in the Viking’s 29-0 win over High Point.
    Junior Center Back Tyler Heykoop has been a steady defensive presence for the boys; soccer Team this year.
The Vernon Township High School Athletic Dept. honored outstanding athletes from the last week.