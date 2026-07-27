Vernon, Wallkill Valley graduates make mark in college spring sports

Evan Amato and Jake Klein, both graduates of Vernon High School were on the Dominican University (Orangeburg, N.Y.) baseball team this past season.

Amato, a senior outfielder, played in 14 games and had four hits with an RBI and a double. Klein, a junior catcher and first baseman played in three games with two hits and two RBIs for Dominican.

The Chargers posted 18 overall wins with seven victories on their home field and 14 triumphs in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC). Klein is listed as a Criminal Justice major and Amato is listed as a Finance major.

Natalie Hasert (Vernon High School) was a senior outfielder for the Cedar Crest College (Allentown, Pa.) softball team this year. Hasert played in 27 games and started in 24 of them with a .311 batting average. Hasert had 28 hits, including a double, a triple, 10 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

The Falcons tallied 17 overall victories with a mark of 12-6 on their home field and six wins in the United East Conference. Cedar Crest advanced to the United East Conference championships, where they topped Notre Dame of Maryland, who were defeated by Penn State University (Brandywine campus) twice.

Chris Ross (Wallkill Valley High School) was a junior jumper and sprinter for the Rowan University (Glassboro) men’s outdoor track and field team. Ross placed 10th in the long jump to earn second-team All-America honors at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in La Crosse, Wis..

The Profs won the team crown at the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championships held in Mahwah. Rowan placed second as a team at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field championships.

Jack Lally (Wallkill Valley High School) was a senior pitcher for the Manhattanville (Harrison, N.Y.) baseball team this year. Lally appeared in 15 games and started in five of them with a 4.93 ERA. He had five pitching victories and struck out 42 batters.

The Valiants collected an overall record of 27-13 with a mark of 14-8 at home and 14-6 in the Skyline Conference. They advanced to the Skyline Conference Championship Tournament where they were defeated by the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Daniel Lamlamay (Wallkill Valley High School) was a junior catcher for the Penn State University (Abington campus) baseball team this spring season. PSU had an overall record of 32-13 with a mark of 13-2 at home and 12-4 in the United East Conference. They advanced to the United East Championships where they toppled Notre Dame of Maryland (twice) and were defeated by Penn State University (Harrisburg campus). Lamlamay is listed as a Multidisciplinary Studies major.