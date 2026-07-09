Winter4Kids lead groomer earns national ski industry honor

Winter4Kids Lead Groomer Sharif Smith has been named one of SAM Magazine’s 2026 “10 Under 30,” a national recognition honoring young professionals making an impact in the ski and mountain resort industry.

Presented annually by Ski Area Management (SAM) Magazine, the award recognizes 10 professionals under age 30 for leadership, innovation and contributions to the future of the ski industry.

Smith oversees daily mountain grooming operations, terrain park preparation and a grooming team at Winter4Kids, helping provide safe skiing and snowboarding conditions for more than 1,800 youth participants each year.

According to SAM Magazine, those who nominated Smith praised his willingness to take on responsibilities beyond his job description and his commitment to improving the experience for program participants.

Smith began working in the ski industry at age 14 at Mount Peter in Warwick, N.Y., where he spent six years before joining Winter4Kids as a part-time groomer in 2025. He later advanced to a full-time leadership position.

”Sharif embodies everything Winter4Kids stands for,” Chief Executive Officer Judie Rullis said. “His work happens long before the first chair turns, but it has an incredible impact on every child who visits our mountain.”

Smith said he was honored to receive the recognition.

”I’m incredibly honored to be recognized by SAM Magazine,” he said. “Knowing that the work we do helps young people discover a lifelong love of winter sports makes every early morning and late night worth it.”

Winter4Kids is a nonprofit organization in Vernon that provides skiing and snowboarding programs for youth through lessons, scholarships, development programs and competitive race teams. The organization said its programs emphasize resilience, inclusion, support and empowerment while helping young people develop confidence and life skills through winter sports.