Sussex County History Today: Along the Delaware

The New Jersey forts along the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War formed a thin, improvised defensive line across what Washington himself called “the frontier.” These forts were originally built during the French and Indian War, but many were re‑used, repaired, or re‑garrisoned by Patriot militia during the Revolution. Their purpose was simple: protect scattered settlements in Sussex and Warren Counties from raids and maintain communication along the Old Mine Road.

Below is a clear, historically grounded description of these forts, based directly on available sources.

Fort Johns (Fort Shapanack/Fort Shapanack). Location: Near Walpack Center, Sussex County, along Old Mine Road Era: Built 1756; used through the Revolution; abandoned 1782. It was a 120‑foot square palisaded fort with a wooden blockhouse, a log cabin, and a stone house inside. Originally a French & Indian War fort, but Patriot forces used it during the Revolution. It served as a local militia headquarters and a safe point for settlers. The exact site is uncertain but believed to be on a knoll above Van Campen’s Inn.

Fort Reading. Location: Belvidere, Warren County Era: Built 1756; reused during the Revolution. A stone blockhouse 36 feet square, it was used with a stone storehouse, enclosed by a 60‑foot palisade. A large force of militia had it garrisoned by about 50 men. Excavated in 1995; no standing remains today.

Ellison’s Fort (Allison’s Fort). Location: Near Delaware, Warren County Era: Built 1750; used by militia during both wars. A two‑story stone house, 24×35 feet. Used by the New Jersey militia for about 13 men. This still exists today near the Delaware River Family Campground.

Van Campen’s Fort/Headquarters Fort. Location: Near Walpack Center Era: Active during both wars. A fortified homestead used as a blockhouse and refuge. The area around Van Campen’s Inn was a key frontier defense zone, referenced by Washington. The house was located near the site of Fort Shapanack.

There were other less significant locations along the river. These were smaller fortified homes or posts, often manned by a handful of militia:

McMurtie’s Fort (Belvidere) — fortified farmhouse

New Fort (Columbia) — location uncertain

Namanock / Normanock Fort — upriver near Port Jervis

Shimer’s FortShipeconk FortFort Walpack

These posts formed a chain of lookout points from Belvidere north to the Neversink Valley.

These locations were not large Continental Army forts. They were log or stone house surrounded by palisades and garrisoned by 10–50 men, mostly militia. They were mainly used mainly for refuge, scouting, and communication. The forts and lookouts had the strategic purpose of protecting isolated farms and to watch for Loyalist or Indian raids. To do this they had to maintain patrols along the Old Mine Road. They also had to profice safe houses for families during alarms.

River navigation in this part of the Delaware River could not handle large vessels like could arrive at Philadelphia or points south. At this stretch of the Delaware, navigation was limited to rafts and small boats, which shaped how some supplies and some messages moved between forts.

The New Jersey forts along the Delaware were small frontier outposts, originally built for the French & Indian War but revived by Patriot militia during the Revolution to guard the sparsely settled Delaware Valley. These forts and lookouts were an important part of protecting the wester “frontier” of the new United States during the Revolutionary War, and before that during the hostilities of the French and Indian War during the 1750s.