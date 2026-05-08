Sussex County History Today: Reenactors

Sussex County and the surrounding Skylands region have a robust community of reenactors who prioritize historical immersion, authentic camp life, and educational outreach. As we approach the big events of the Revolutionary War 250 celebrations, we are very thankful for the men and women who keep these vestiges of yesteryear alive for us to enjoy and appreciate.

New Jersey Frontier Guard

This group focuses on the French and Indian War era (1750s–1760s), specifically portraying the provincial force created in 1756 to defend the settlements of the newly formed Sussex County. They utilize “experimental anthropology” to recreate the lives of 18th-century rangers. Members hand-make their own buckskin breeches, moccasins, and headgear. While they note that little written evidence of original NJ Frontier Guard encampments exists, they meticulously recreate period-accurate ranger camps using historically documented tentage, utensils, and open-fire cooking tools. The group is active (now consisting of roughly 30 men, women, and children) and welcomes new recruits interested in rigorous research and public interaction. They often appear at Waterloo Village and Shippen Manor.

Civil War Reenactment Groups

Several units represent the regiments that were originally mustered from Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties.

The 33rd Regiment, New Jersey Volunteer Infantry

They portray the actual local regiment that served under General Sherman. They emphasize the “personal side” of the soldier, displaying authentic artifacts like period-correct shaving mirrors and personal kits. They conduct bugling presentations, artifact displays, and tactical demonstrations.

The 2nd & 3rd New Jersey Brigades

These are 501(c)(3) non-profits dedicated to “accurate, educational living history.” Members attend “Schools of the Soldier” to learn period-correct tactics and drills. They host regular “Training Camps” (such as those in Morris Township) where members camp under the stars and cook on open fires using 19th-century field manuals. They are actively recruiting. The 2nd NJ Brigade offers a family-friendly environment and provides “loaner gear” for new recruits to help offset the initial cost of authentic uniforms and equipment. Most groups allow children as musicians or civilians, but you generally must be 16 or older to carry a musketry/rifle for safety and liability reasons. Many groups meet monthly for business meetings and attend 4–12 events per year. Most units have an “Authenticity Officer” who helps new members ensure their clothing (natural fibers only), tents (canvas A-frames or dog tents), and cooking gear meet historical standards.

To get involved with the Frontier Guard or the Civil War Brigades in the Sussex County area, you can reach out to the following recruitment and leadership contacts. These groups are generally non-profits and manage their membership through dedicated volunteers.

The Frontier Guard is highly active in the Sussex and Warren County areas (frequently at Waterloo Village and Shippen Manor (908) 453-4381). Search for “New Jersey Frontier Guard” on Facebook; they use the platform as their primary hub for announcing upcoming “musters” and recruitment drives.

The 3rd New Jersey Volunteer Infantry (Civil War) is one of the largest and most well-established Civil War units in the state, with over 80 members. Commander: Joel Glasser-Baker (908) 377-7148 jmb8281@yahoo.com and website 3rdnj.org The 2nd New Jersey Brigade (Civil War). This brigade serves as an umbrella for several companies and is known for its focus on authenticity and education. Contact: Ordnance Sergeant Rich Walker flasksman@aol.com or website 2dnjbrigade.org

The photo shows my friend Doug Pitchell encamped and defending the western edges along the Delaware River, circa 1758. Please thank these dedicated reenactors who retain the ways that kept our area of New York and New Jersey free and prosperous.