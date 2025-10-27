1, 2, 3 for Vernon

As a proud Vernon resident, I am writing to wholeheartedly urge my neighbors to vote 1, 2, 3 this election: Rizzuto, Contino, and Ooms. These three candidates have proven themselves to be effective, independent leaders who consistently put Vernon’s best interests first. Their dedication to responsible, transparent leadership, as well as fiscal discipline, has made a tangible difference in the day-to-day lives of Vernon residents. Under their leadership, Vernon has seen budgets balanced without sacrificing the essential services that make our community a great place to live. They have worked hard to ensure that every dollar of taxpayer money is spent wisely, and have always fought to keep Vernon one of the most affordable towns in our state.

Rizzuto, Contino, and Ooms are not afraid to think critically, challenge assumptions, and ask difficult questions when taxpayer dollars are at stake. Each of these three have proven to be independent thinkers whose best interest is always in the town, and never in themselves. They have all made decisions that have a positive long-term impact even at a short-term political cost. They have never blindly listened to what other people tell them to do. These three candidates have always been unafraid to put the townspeople over the politics, every time. Pat Rizzuto, Carl Contino, and Sandra Ooms have consistently demonstrated a transparency and an accountability that is crucial to the stability of our town government. Please join me in supporting Positions 1, 2, and 3 this Election Day.

Jimmy Peck

Vernon