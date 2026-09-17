250th ‘What in a name?’

Contrary to Shakespeare’s famous line, “What in a Name?’,

Our President’s “naming” is a frivolous game.

For Names have social and historical significance,

And connote psychological covenants.

So let’s review for memory the mnemonic device,

“HOMES” to remember the five Great Lakes precise,

But Lake Ontario replaced by Lake America,

“O” replaced by “A” destroys this nomenclature.

So in retort Lake Erie renamed Lake Epstein,

The mnemonic now “SHAME” to frivolous enshrine.

As our Department of Defense now War lauds testosterone,

And Trump added to Kennedy an ego growth hormone.

Today’s serious challenges for our nation in distress,

Naming and renaming will not these issues address!

George Kibildis

Sparta