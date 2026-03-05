Lenten Compassion

“Compassion” is not a cheap word to be flaunted about,

In this Lenten season its soulful meaning is in doubt.

The histories and religions of humanity,

Abundant with its true meaning challenging misery.

Compassion is the “consciousness of others’ distress”,

To make it less severe or more bearable in largess.

Our religions preach mercy for “the despised and downcast”,

And history celebrates social justice for the outcast.

In our divisive society today,

Homelessness, starvation, and healthcare all in dismay.

With children, churches, hospitals and civilians in strife,

And nature’s climate change threatening all human life.

What is one’s empathy rationale justification?

This Lent contemplate your own compassionate foundation.

George Kibildis

Sparta