250th Yorktown

The British decisive surrender at Yorktown,

Our Revolutionary War final victory renown.

The dawn of modern Democracy to celebrate,

A wonderous human experiment to venerate.

But across ocean waters let us others acknowledge,

Their contribution to our quest for freedom’s knowledge.

In France’s Chateau Versailles lies The Hall of Battles,

Thirty-three military paintings echoing death rattles.

Wall size murals representing French history,

With “The Siege on Yorktown” the birth of our Democracy!

The painting depicting Washington in this final bivouac,

With Lafayette and Rochambeau readying the attack.

Just one NATO ally we now disparage,

Need the art of diplomacy honoring our heritage.

George Kibildis

Sparta