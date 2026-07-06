Faulkner Act gives us ‘initiative and referendum’

Vernon Township is a Faulkner Act municipal government and residents have the right of “initiative and referendum.” A petition conforming to state requirements is all that is needed to put a question on the ballot. It is a tool that citizens can use when their government needs reform.

Recently, you may have seen volunteers out in our community asking, “Are you a Vernon registered voter? Would you like to sign a petition to put a question on the ballot?” The question is to change our form of government from a Mayor-Council to a Council-Manager form of government.

Our current administration is showing the negative characteristics of the strong mayor form. That includes special interests, gridlock, and lack of ability. The current mayor and other councilmen admitting at past meetings, “We have to change the government,” and that “The government stinks!” The hope to bring Vernon forward with increased local economic growth, government responsiveness, professionalism, and abiding by state statutes and regulations, has been repressed by popularism. This is a government structure issue, not a political one.

The Faulkner Act gives us an opportunity to reform our local government. Simply, signing this petition will allow “WE the PEOPLE,” to vote “Yes or NO” on this referendum question.

Mary Ellen Vichcionti

Highland Lakes