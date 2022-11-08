Many apologies to the EV owner

I would like to apologize and say I am sorry to Mr. Wexler and to his EV. Actually, I am sorry for Mr. Wexler because he had such a poor English teacher, and shame on the teacher who taught Mr. Wexler to read. I couldn’t believe Mr. Wexler would write and actually send in his “Magic Math” letter on purpose.

In it, he states I “claimed gasoline powered vehicles are 100 percent efficient”. That is a ridiculous statement. I would suggest you go back and read the letter, or maybe get someone to read it to you. I only addressed the perceived efficiency of EV’s. At no point did I state any efficiency numbers for gasoline vehicles. I had assumed, wrongly, that an EV proponent would already know gasoline vehicles are 20-35% efficient, diesels being around 45%.

Assuming you as the reader would know some basic facts was obviously an error on my part, and for that I apologize. In fact, shame on the Science teachers for not introducing Mr. Wexler to some basic laws of thermodynamics such as Carnot’s theorem which states an efficiency limit of ANY heat engine.

Sorry, Mr. Wexler, your EV is at best 20% efficient, much less then that as the components wear. I would also suggest you do some research on the lithium-ion batteries, how they are manufactured and disposed of, you might feel sick to your stomach to see all the extra damage (besides being less than 20% efficient) you are causing to the planet. As for all of the other dribble you were talking about, perhaps you would benefit reading the Aesop fable “The Emperor’s New Clothes”.

Alex Wronka

Franklin