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Historical Society hosts Paint & Sip fundraiser

Vernon. The Vernon Township Historical Society hosted a Paint & Sip event on May 23 at the Vernon VFW Post 8441.

Vernon /
| 25 May 2026 | 10:56
    <b>Carolyn Krone holds up a painting while Nancy Grimaldi of the Vernon Historical Society and Marilyn Van Gulick of Vernon look on.</b>
    Carolyn Krone holds up a painting while Nancy Grimaldi of the Vernon Historical Society and Marilyn Van Gulick of Vernon look on. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)