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Home
Entertainment
Historical Society hosts Paint & Sip fundraiser
Vernon. The Vernon Township Historical Society hosted a Paint & Sip event on May 23 at the Vernon VFW Post 8441.
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 25 May 2026 | 10:56
Carolyn Krone holds up a painting while Nancy Grimaldi of the Vernon Historical Society and Marilyn Van Gulick of Vernon look on.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Vernon Historical Society to host paint-and-sip fundraiser
Veterans march with flags and rucksacks from Mountain Creek to the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441 in Vernon on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
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Children hunt for Easter Eggs at Maple Grange Park in Vernon Township.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Vernon hosts Easter Egg hunt
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