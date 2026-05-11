Elisabeth E. Enhoffer, aged 79, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after a brief illness in Newton NJ. Born in St. Louis, Missouri to the late William and Ruth (Vierling) Fellers, Beth Ann grew up in Detroit, Mich., and attended business college in Detroit. She moved to Northern Virginia, living in Alexandria and then resided in Southern California and Washington D.C. After her husband retired from federal law enforcement, she made her home in Sussex County in 1994. Beth Ann spent many years working in retail distribution and sales, where her dedication, strong work ethic, and natural ability to connect with people earned her the respect and friendship of many colleagues and customers alike throughout the years. No matter where she worked, she brought kindness, laughter, and a welcoming presence. A true people person, Beth Ann loved opening her home to family and friends. Her family holidays were always hosted with good food, gifts, and her sense of humor. Her house parties were filled with conversation, music, laughter, and the feeling that everyone belonged. She had a special way of making people feel comfortable and valued, and her social nature created countless lifelong friendships. She was remarkably talented with sewing and design, creating beautiful clothing with skill, patience, and creativity. Whether crafting something elegant or practical, her work reflected both her artistic eye and the love she poured into everything she did. Beth Ann had a deep love for life, for people, and for the simple joys that made each day meaningful. She especially adored her cherished Chihuahua dogs, Teddy Bear and Sweet Pea, who brought her endless companionship and happiness. Her faith was an important part of her life. She was a devoted and active member of First Presbyterian Church of Sussex and participated faithfully in the Presbyterian Women’s Group, where she found fellowship, purpose, and lasting friendships through service and community. Above all, Beth Ann will be remembered for her generous heart, vibrant personality, creativity, and the love she shared so freely with others. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her. Beth Ann is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 51 years, Kenneth; her loving son, Matthew; her sister, Janis Peacock and her husband Richard; and her niece, Kelly Susan and grand-niece, Anya Ray. A memorial service will be held in the summer to celebrate Elisabeth Enhoffer’s beautiful life, whose warmth, creativity, and joyful spirit touched everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Elisabeth Enhoffer’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Sussex, 21 Unionville Avenue, Sussex, NJ 07461. Private cremation service has been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com