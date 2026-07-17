Maria Kallai, 66, passed away peacefully at Chilton Medical Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Born in Passaic to the late Nandor and Katharina (Wirth) Kallai, Maria lived in Wayne before moving to Wanaque.

Maria found joy in life’s simple pleasures and had a way of making ordinary days a little brighter. She loved online shopping and eagerly awaited the arrival of every package, finding excitement in each delivery. She was also an avid Candy Crush player, proudly reaching the impressive milestone of Level 12,999 — a testament to her patience, determination, and love of a good challenge.

Above all, Maria cherished her family. She shared her home with her beloved daughter, devoted son-in-law, and two treasured grandchildren, whose love and companionship brought her endless happiness. She also shared a special bond with her sister, whose love, friendship, and lifelong companionship meant so much to her.

Maria will be remembered for the simple things that brought her joy, the love she had for her family, and the quiet moments that made a house feel like home. Though she will be deeply missed, the memories she leaves behind will continue to bring comfort to all who knew and loved her.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Stephen and Joseph. Maria is survived by her daughter, Kristina Muller, her husband Shannon and their two children, Thomas and Makayla and her sister, Kathy Giamanco and her husband Gary of Sussex. Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23) in Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.PinkelFuneralHome.com.