Michael Yurchak, age 82, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Sussex to the late Michael and Pearl (Kota) Yurchak, Mike grew up in Franklin and has lived in Sussex County for most of his life. He attended college at Glassboro State College, now known as Rowan University. Mike was employed as an underwriter for Selective Insurance in Branchville before his retirement.

Mike carried with him a quiet connection to his father, Sgt. Michael J. Yurchak of Ogdensburg, N.J., who was killed in action on Aug. 10, 1944, in Gathemo, France, during World War II while serving with the 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division, and was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

He was an avid reader who could always be found with a book or newspaper nearby, and he carried a lifelong love for the Christmas season. He especially enjoyed watching the Christmas Story, a tradition that brought him laughter and joy year after year. Christmas held a special place in his heart, and each year he delighted in the traditions, music, lights, and holiday movies that came with it.

He was passionate about cooking and took great pride in preparing meals for the people he loved. His collection of cookbooks was well-loved and well-used, and he especially cherished preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the family each year, beginning with his famous stuffing recipe, which he would begin preparing weeks in advance of the big day. He also had a deep appreciation for wine and enjoyed discovering and sharing new favorites with friends and family. He was a true wine enthusiast.

He had a talent for finding hidden treasures at garage sales and took great pleasure in finding a good deal, often returning home with stories as memorable as the items themselves. His curiosity, practicality, and sense of negotiating made every outing an adventure where he would find the best deals.

A devoted baseball fan throughout his life, he loyally followed the Boston Red Sox and remained a faithful fan of the Giants even after their move to San Francisco. Willie Mays was his favorite player, and he never lost his admiration for the joy and greatness he brought to the game.

He also had a special love for animals and a gentle kindness that extended to every creature he met. More than anything, he will be remembered for his great personality, fun sense of humor, the traditions he created, and his sense of giving to help family or friends in need. His memory will live on in holiday gatherings, shared meals, baseball games, beloved pets, and the countless stories that will continue to be told for years to come.

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his step-father, Stanley John Balson USN WWII and his brother, Jon Balson. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Kathleen (Como); his sons, Mark Yurchak and his wife, Kathia, of Sparta and Patrick Yurchak of Florida; his step-sons, Adam Lazier and his wife, Rebecca, of Wantage, Aric Lazier and his wife, Agnieszka, of Byram; his step-daughter, Ann Marie Sorensen of Wantage; his brother, Gary Balson of Millville; his grandchildren, Allison, Nicholas, Abigail, Owen, Katelyn, Lauren, Kayla, Jacob, Emily, Landon, Dominic, Christopher, and Charlotte; his great grandson, Jaxson and one great-grandson on the way; his sister-in-law, Cindi of Pennsylvania; many cousins that he adored, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay respects to the family on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Michael Yurchak’s memory to Father John’s Animal House. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.