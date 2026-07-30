Robert W. Shelton, 88, of Vernon, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2026, at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in New Market, N.H., to his parents Charles King and Mary (neé Bargiel) Shelton.

Robert joined the Air Force and was stationed in France. There, he met the love of his life, Claudie. Robert was very proud of his time in the Air Force before getting discharged as a disabled service veteran.

He attended some college before working for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 44 years, starting as a technician. After additional training courses and certifications, Robert worked his way to becoming a planning and estimating manager. He was a very dedicated worker.

New Hampshire held a big place in Robert’s heart. Many summers could be spent on his sailboat, and he was always his happiest on the water. He was a great ocean sailor, traveling all over the New England coast, a passion he shared with his son, Craig.

Robert was universally loved by many. He dedicated his free time to being a boy scout leader and a basketball coach. He was also a member of the senior center in Vernon where he enjoyed playing pool. During the cooler New Jersey months, Robert enjoyed snow birding with Claudie to their residence in the Lake Park section of Palm Beach, Fla.

Robert is predeceased by his parents Charles King and Mary (neé Bargiel) Shelton. He is also predeceased by his siblings Louise, James, Patricia, Frank, Elizabeth, Genevieve, and Kathy.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Claudie (neé Charrault) Shelton whom he absolutely adored. He also leaves behind his son, Craig Shelton, and his daughter, Nathalie Shelton, and daughter-in-law, Shanti Gold. He is survived by his grandchildren, Olivia Leigh Shelton, William Pierre Darredeau Shelton, and Juliette Marie-Frédérique Shelton, and his great-grandchildren, River Shelton and Levi Tate Shelton. Robert will also be remembered by his brother, Richard Shelton (Lorraine), and his sister Mary Francis.

Robert was “old school” in all the best ways and will be dearly remembered by his family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a funeral service to immediately follow, located at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS), 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.