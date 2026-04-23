A peaceful country setting

Whether you’re interested in a starter home, quiet sanctuary or investment property, this three bedroom, one and a half bath ranch offers solid potential. The home embraces its original style with vintage details. It’s full of character and ready for your personal touch.

Possessing a warm inviting layout with an eat-in kitchen, the lower level boasts the family room and a half bath. For convenience, the home features a stair lift and a pellet stove for cozy warm nights.

Set on a wooded lot, there’s room for gardening, entertaining and relaxing.