x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Chamber hosts Taste of Vernon

Vernon. The annual Taste of Vernon event was held on April 26 at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon. More than 200 tickets were sold.

Hamburg /
| 01 May 2026 | 02:35
    <b>Guests at the Taste of Vernon. Over 200 tickets were sold.</b>
    Guests at the Taste of Vernon. Over 200 tickets were sold. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Vincenza Davis of Hamburg poses a photo.</b>
    Vincenza Davis of Hamburg poses a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Lisa DeRitter, volunteer, Kristi Anderson, president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, and Kathy Fritz, volunteer.</b>
    Lisa DeRitter, volunteer, Kristi Anderson, president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, and Kathy Fritz, volunteer. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)