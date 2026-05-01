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Chamber hosts Taste of Vernon
Vernon. The annual Taste of Vernon event was held on April 26 at Red Tail Lodge in Vernon. More than 200 tickets were sold.
maria kovic
Hamburg
/
| 01 May 2026 | 02:35
Guests at the Taste of Vernon. Over 200 tickets were sold.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Vincenza Davis of Hamburg poses a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Lisa DeRitter, volunteer, Kristi Anderson, president of the Vernon Chamber of Commerce, and Kathy Fritz, volunteer.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
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Joann Lisa of Vernon stands in front of a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
VTHS holds tricky tray
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