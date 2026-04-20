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VTHS holds tricky tray
Vernon. Vernon Township High School hosted a tricky tray on April 18.
maria kovic
Wantage
/
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:07
Joann Lisa of Vernon stands in front of a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Traci Marquart of Montague poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Cathy Havens of Wantage stands in front of a table.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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