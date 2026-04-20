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VTHS holds tricky tray

Vernon. Vernon Township High School hosted a tricky tray on April 18.

Wantage /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 12:07
    <b>Joann Lisa of Vernon stands in front of a table.</b>
    Joann Lisa of Vernon stands in front of a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Traci Marquart of Montague poses for a photo.</b>
    Traci Marquart of Montague poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Cathy Havens of Wantage stands in front of a table.</b>
    Cathy Havens of Wantage stands in front of a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)