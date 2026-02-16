x
St. Francis de Sales hosts ‘Night to Shine’

Vernon. St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon held a ‘Night to Shine’ event on Feb. 13.

Frankford /
| 16 Feb 2026 | 10:27
    Corey Sandrue of Frankford stands in front of the stage. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Daniel Wissian of Hopatcong poses with Buzz Lightyear. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jenny Hara of Franklin is shown with Barbara Kane of Vernon. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Martin Springer poses in a gold suit. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)