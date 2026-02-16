Home
St. Francis de Sales hosts ‘Night to Shine’
Vernon. St. Francis de Sales Church in Vernon held a ‘Night to Shine’ event on Feb. 13.
maria kovic
Frankford
/
| 16 Feb 2026 | 10:27
Corey Sandrue of Frankford stands in front of the stage.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Daniel Wissian of Hopatcong poses with Buzz Lightyear.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jenny Hara of Franklin is shown with Barbara Kane of Vernon.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Martin Springer poses in a gold suit.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
