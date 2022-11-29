Get ready to step into your dream home

Seasonal lake views await where you can enjoy a prime view of fall’s spectacular plumage in a one-of-a-kind lake house. This gorgeous home is set in the Highland Lakes section of Vernon just one-and-a-half blocks from the club house, beach, docks and playground.

Your lake dues affords you more than access to the lake, it’s a whole lifestyle of activities and amenities for you and your family to enjoy. This home has a divine design where the attention to detail is evident at every vantage point. Take note of the gorgeous kitchen and baths with quartz counters, custom tile work, an open floor plan, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace.

Anderson windows and sliders make it easy to enjoy the best of the outdoors when you’re snuggling before a roaring fire. This home is just minutes away from everything you want to see and everywhere you want to be so you can enjoy the best of Sussex County living with ease.

Nearby adventures include a waterpark, skiing, golf, lakes, hiking, biking and wineries. Farm to stable stands, horseback riding and close proximity to shopping and historic Warwick are among the offerings here. A quick closing is possible.

If you’re ready to ring in the New Year in style, contact Christine Marotta for an appointment to see this not to be missed home by calling 973-827-6767 for an appointment.