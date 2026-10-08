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Lovely Glenwood ranch

Glenwood /
| 08 Oct 2026 | 03:25
    Lovely Glenwood ranch
    Lovely Glenwood ranch
    Lovely Glenwood ranch
    Lovely Glenwood ranch
    Lovely Glenwood ranch
    Lovely Glenwood ranch
    Lovely Glenwood ranch
    Lovely Glenwood ranch

This updated ranch offers three bedrooms and two baths on over a half acre in Vernon Valley. The tastefully renovated kitchen features modern finishes and will thrill the family chef.

The spacious living room boasts tons of natural light and sliders to a large deck overlook a private backyard and an abundance of nature.

Outdoors enjoy a firepit perfect for chilly autumn evenings. A carport is perfect for covered parking or storage for recreational vehicles.

Peace of mind is evident with all new home necessities like a new septic and roof in 2022, a pellet stove, well pump and water softener, central air in 2025 and a new water heater this year.

The listing is move-in ready and waiting for its new owner. Pack your bags!

ESSENTIAL INFORMATION
Address: 15 Phlox Ter., Glenwood, NJ (Vernon Twp.)
Price: $385,000
Taxes: $7,581
Agents: Cristina Bouzyla and Samantha Klein, Weichert Realtors
Cristina’s Cell: 973-975-6470