Lovely Glenwood ranch

This updated ranch offers three bedrooms and two baths on over a half acre in Vernon Valley. The tastefully renovated kitchen features modern finishes and will thrill the family chef.

The spacious living room boasts tons of natural light and sliders to a large deck overlook a private backyard and an abundance of nature.

Outdoors enjoy a firepit perfect for chilly autumn evenings. A carport is perfect for covered parking or storage for recreational vehicles.

Peace of mind is evident with all new home necessities like a new septic and roof in 2022, a pellet stove, well pump and water softener, central air in 2025 and a new water heater this year.

The listing is move-in ready and waiting for its new owner. Pack your bags!