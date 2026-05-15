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Sussex Farmers Market opens
Sussex. The Sussex Farmers Market held its grand opening on East Main Street.
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 15 May 2026 | 11:53
Karl Hafner of Sussex, Liz Rockwell of the Altered Course Store, Kathy Drost of Sussex and Artie Grimes of Franklin pose with Sussex Market shopping bags.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Customers shop at the Sussex Farmer's Market.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Rhyleigh and Mya Newarski of Sussex pose with their dogs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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