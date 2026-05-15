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Sussex Farmers Market opens

Sussex. The Sussex Farmers Market held its grand opening on East Main Street.

Franklin /
| 15 May 2026 | 11:53
    <b>Karl Hafner of Sussex, Liz Rockwell of the Altered Course Store, Kathy Drost of Sussex and Artie Grimes of Franklin pose with Sussex Market shopping bags.</b>
    Karl Hafner of Sussex, Liz Rockwell of the Altered Course Store, Kathy Drost of Sussex and Artie Grimes of Franklin pose with Sussex Market shopping bags. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Customers shop at the Sussex Farmer's Market.</b>
    Customers shop at the Sussex Farmer's Market. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Rhyleigh and Mya Newarski of Sussex pose with their dogs.</b>
    Rhyleigh and Mya Newarski of Sussex pose with their dogs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)