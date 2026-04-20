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Vernon cleans up
Vernon. A town cleanup was held in Vernon Township on April 18.
maria kovic
Vernon Township
/
| 20 Apr 2026 | 11:58
Marissa Rossi, Jessie Kozmoski and Wyatt Giampino, all of Vernon, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Christine Gallo, left, and Liz Couser, both of Vernon, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Meg Wahnon of Vernon holds a garbage bag.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Christine Gallo
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Jessie Kozmoski
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Vernon cleanup
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