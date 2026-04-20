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Vernon cleans up

Vernon. A town cleanup was held in Vernon Township on April 18.

Vernon Township /
| 20 Apr 2026 | 11:58
    <b>Marissa Rossi, Jessie Kozmoski and Wyatt Giampino, all of Vernon, pose for a photo.</b>
    Marissa Rossi, Jessie Kozmoski and Wyatt Giampino, all of Vernon, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Christine Gallo, left, and Liz Couser, both of Vernon, pose for a photo.</b>
    Christine Gallo, left, and Liz Couser, both of Vernon, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Meg Wahnon of Vernon holds a garbage bag. </b>
    Meg Wahnon of Vernon holds a garbage bag. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)