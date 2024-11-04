2 compete for 1 Vernon school board seat

Two candidates are running for one seat with a two-year term on the Vernon Township Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

They are Raymond Zimmerman, who is vice president of the board, and Debbie Coulson.

In addition, seven people are running for three seats with full three-year terms on the board. They are John Kraus, Carolyn Ross, Emmett McDowell, Brian Fisher, Melissa Brock, Ariel Lazo and Joanne Houghtaling.Kraus, Ross and Brock are incumbents.

And three people - Rose Ahearn, Alice Nickalls and Stephanie Vecharello - are running for one seat with a one-year term. Ahearn is an incumbent.

Here are statements for the two candidates running for the two-year term:

DEBBIE COULSON

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

It is time to expect clear communication among the board that oversees our children’s education. Board members should not sit silent when questions and details should be discussed in full. Every aspect of every decision should be studied before a vote. No rubber-stamping.

Stop reckless spending. Better governance will eliminate inefficiency, waste and poor administration within the organization.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Actively find the best curriculum to enhance our children’s opportunities for a great future.

2) Address bullying and make a swift change in managing it in our schools. This is not acceptable.

3) We need to bring back the pride in Vernon schools.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel I am a good candidate for this position because I have seen both sides. I taught in our schools and seen the needs of our children, teachers, administrators and taxpayers.

Background and qualifications.

I am a retired language arts teacher with several academic awards. I also worked in many volunteer organizations and have experience with two terms as a councilwoman.

RAYMOND ZIMMERMAN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I want to continue with the positive change the Board of Education has achieved over the past couple of years. This positive change includes revamped leadership, needed infrastructure upgrades, financial stability and improved student educational results.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Continued improvement of district infrastructure.

2) Continued fiscal responsible spending.

3) Continued improving student educational experience.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I feel I am the best candidate for the job because experience is an important characteristic of being a quality Board of Education member.

I am close to being a certified board member by the New Jersey School Boards Association. I have been chairman of board’s Finance and Building and Grounds committees as well as cellphone ad hoc committee.

Background and qualifications.

I have volunteered for over 20 years in the Vernon Township School District. Before my current position as a Board of Education member, I was the varsity ice hockey coach for 18 years. This time has given me a unique insight to the students of the district.

I have owned a steel installation company for the past nine years. This, along with my experience working with the New York City Board of Education, makes me uniquely qualified to continue leading the district infrastructure projects.