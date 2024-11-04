3 running for 1 Vernon school board seat

Three people - Rose Ahearn, Alice Nickalls and Stephanie Vecharello - are running for one seat with a one-year term on the Vernon Township Board of Education in the Nov. 5 election.

Ahearn is an incumbent.

In addition, seven people are running for three seats with full three-year terms on the board. They are John Kraus, Carolyn Ross, Emmett McDowell, Brian Fisher, Melissa Brock, Ariel Lazo and Joanne Houghtaling.Kraus, Ross and Brock are incumbents.

Two candidates - Raymond Zimmerman, who is vice president of the board, and Debbie Coulson - are running for one seat with a two-year term.

Here are statements for the three candidates running for the one-year term:

ROSE AHEARN

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am a very proud Vernon Township School District (VTSD) graduate. I attribute my success in college to the quality of education this district has provided me in the past which has undoubtedly played a key role in my reputable professional career.

I am running to provide quality well-rounded education. I want to further improve it with higher test scores, setting up all students for potential successful college and trade school endeavors and more importantly for the right future skills for the real world.

My goal is to list Vernon as the top school in our state and make a difference.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

To make sure each student has the necessary tools and support, to work side by side with the superintendent to improve test scores, and to maintain a school budget that supports our needs while striving for grants to achieve additional aspirations.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

I am a longtime Vernon resident and a conscientious, inquisitive accountant with high morals and ethics who is a firm believer in the importance of education.

My reputation is for thinking outside the box and being persistent in making things happen.

I have been blessed with two young beautiful children in the district, and I am committed to ensuring that everyone gets the best possible education.

Background and qualifications.

When my first child started going to school, I became actively involved in the district by being on the Vernon Township School and Community Association (SCA) board (former Cedar Mountain SCA vice president and president and current Rolling Hills SCA treasurer) which supports, enriches and enhances the VTSD education.

My helping fill some of the needs of the schools/teachers along with my playing a role in providing assemblies, dances, projects/crafts and social experiences enabled me to see the positive impact it made on children which continues to be extremely rewarding.

ALICE NICKALLS

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for the Vernon Board of Education because I am committed to providing students with a high-quality education while being mindful of taxpayers’ interests.

My nine years of experience working in education have given me the insight needed to make informed, balanced decisions that benefit our students and community.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

If elected to serve the residents of Vernon, I’m looking to accomplish three things:

1) I will ensure fiscal responsibility by managing budgets to maximize educational outcomes while keeping costs under control.

2) I will advocate for student-centered policies that prioritize learning opportunities, support academic achievement and vocational skills, and prepare our students for success beyond the classroom.

3) I will promote transparency and community engagement, encouraging open communication between the board, parents and the community to foster trust and collaboration in decision-making.

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

My practical experience within the school system distinguishes me as a candidate. As the manager of information systems, I have been at the forefront of solving complex issues, managing programs to maximize efficiency and ensuring the smooth operation of essential systems.

This hands-on experience equips me to bring a practical and solutions-oriented approach to the board, ensuring that decisions are made with a deep understanding of the school’s operations and challenges.

Background and qualifications.

Throughout my roles across various departments, I’ve gained a profound understanding of how schools operate and the challenges they face.

I have consistently demonstrated my commitment to balancing the needs of students with the district’s financial responsibilities.

With a focus on fiscal responsibility, student success and community trust, I am dedicated to positively impacting the Vernon Board of Education, ensuring that the needs of our students are always at the forefront of our decisions.

STEPHANIE VECHARELLO

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I have been a parent in the district for the past 15 years and served in various capacities as a member of the School and Community Association (SCA) at Rolling Hills School, including as their president in 2015.

My hope and focus are to ensure that our students have every opportunity to succeed and that academics are the priority. At one time, we proudly held a high ranking among state schools. We must improve the academics of our district.

In addition, we need to bring fiscal responsibility and transparent leadership to our Board of Education, which we have not had.

What are the top three things you aim to accomplish if elected?

1) Fiscal management. Given our operating budget, we can do much better than we have seen from the current Board of Education. The recent forensic audit of our schools that our citizens demanded proved to be an embarrassment to our current board, and we must turn that around.

2) Improving standardized test scores. I will insist we remain laser-focused on improving outcomes for all students.

3) Transparency. The current board wants to end public participation via Zoom “because of the negativity.” I support 100% transparency at all times and public participation in all ways!

What makes you the best candidate for this position?

School boards are meant to be local community boards run by the community. Many residents at board meetings for the past two years have expressed how frustrated they have been with the lack of trust and confidence in the current board.

I have been following these board meetings for the past several years now, and the level of dissatisfaction and distrust in our board by the public is alarming.

This election is a chance to reflect the values of everyday Vernon residents. I believe I fill that role.

As a parent of two children who have been through our school district and have had excellent educations, I am alarmed at the level of disregard for the parents and for the public at Board of Education meetings.

I will always listen to all of the stakeholders of our public education and display a level of empathy, understanding and responsiveness to their concerns. No parent or taxpayer should ever be made to feel as though their comments and concerns do not matter, and they should never be stifled or insulted as we have seen this past year by members of our board.

We should always put the best interest of students first and give their parents and guardians the attention and respect they deserve in our educational system, not attempt to stifle them from public comment as we have seen.

I am a keen listener and problem-solver, and I promise to restore those things to our board if elected.