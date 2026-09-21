Beemerville Presbyterian Church plans annual tricky tray

Beemerville Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Fun-tastic Tricky Tray at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 519, Wantage.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The event will feature more than 250 prize trays, including gift cards, along with special and grand prizes.

Grand prizes valued at $500 or more include a $500 gas card, large-screen television and a large tool set.

A 50/50 raffle and a $1,000 ShopRite gift card raffle also will be held.

Admission and parking are free, and refreshments will be available. The firehouse is handicap accessible.

The fundraiser supports Beemerville Presbyterian Church’s community outreach efforts.

No one younger than 18 will be admitted.