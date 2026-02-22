x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Chill & Chili event held in Vernon

Vernon. a Chill and Chili event was held in Vernon on Feb. 22. Organizers said they sold almost 300 tickets.

West Milford /
| 22 Feb 2026 | 09:42
    <b>Susan Zangara of West Milford is about to head onto the slopes.</b>
    Susan Zangara of West Milford is about to head onto the slopes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Ashley and Astrid Harp of Florida, N.Y, share a laugh.</b>
    Ashley and Astrid Harp of Florida, N.Y, share a laugh. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>John and Kurt Eberhard of Manasquan are shown.</b>
    John and Kurt Eberhard of Manasquan are shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Lincoln and Brittany Bragg of New York City are about to hit the slopes.</b>
    Lincoln and Brittany Bragg of New York City are about to hit the slopes. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)