Civil War Round Table to examine medical staff of 27th NJ Volunteers

The Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Sussex County Community College Student Center Theater in the D Building on College Hill Road in Newton.

Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. A book raffle will follow the presentation.

Jason Dilts will present “The Medical Staff of the 27th NJ Volunteers: A Study of a Regimental Medical Unit.”

Dilts, a reenactor and living historian, presents programs on lesser-known aspects of Civil War medicine. He is a retired EMT with more than 20 years of field experience and serves as a captain with the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department in Warren County.