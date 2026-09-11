Eight Vernon Girl Scouts earn Silver Awards for community projects

Eight Cadette Girl Scouts from Vernon Troop 97473 have earned Girl Scout Silver Awards after receiving project approval from Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey.

The girls were presented with their Silver Award pins Sept. 5 during a celebration with their families. Each girl completed at least 50 hours of work on her project, with the eight Scouts completing four projects addressing needs in their schools and communities.

Hattie Bergh and Taylor Devery built and stocked a sustainable food pantry in the front lobby of the Wantage Town Building. The pantry has its own social media pages where community members can submit requests and followers can help fulfill them.

Sabrina LoGuidice and Mikayla Shea established a school stress support club at Glen Meadow Middle School in partnership with NJ4S. The club provided students with stress-relief techniques, including strategies they could use during final exams.

Greycey Steady and Emmalyn Burns created a club to support girls at Glen Meadow Middle School. As part of the project, they assembled period packs and painted a mural in a girls’ bathroom featuring the message, “We are all in this together.”

Mia Holly and Ruby Jackson organized and conducted an all-girls sports clinic at Lounsberry Hollow School. The clinic focused on the mental health benefits of continuing to participate in sports through middle school, along with skills and drills to help girls get started.

The Silver Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn. The projects required the Scouts to identify community needs, develop plans and dedicate significant time to carrying out projects designed to create lasting benefits.