Four Sussex Middle School students selected for Junior All-State choir

Sussex Middle School is celebrating a milestone in its choral program as four students have been selected to perform in the New Jersey Junior All-State Choir.

The program, directed by Teresa Westling, earned state representation for the second time in school history following a competitive audition process.

The students selected are Ayla Mancini, who placed fifth in the state, along with Mia Molina, Rama Alkiswani and Aerabella Coursen-Budd.

Selection to the New Jersey Junior All-State Choir places the students among the top middle school vocalists in the state. Participants will rehearse and perform with other selected singers from across New Jersey.

School officials said the achievement reflects the continued strength of the Sussex Middle School choral program and the dedication of its students.