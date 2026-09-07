Glen Farm Ghost Walk returns

The DAR Van Bunschooten Museum in Wantage will host its annual Glen Farm Ghost Walk Oct. 9-10, offering visitors an evening of local history, costumed reenactments and ghost stories.

During guided tours of the historic Glen Farm, visitors will step into different periods of the property’s nearly 150-year history and encounter costumed reenactors portraying members of the Van Bunschooten and Cooper families and others connected to the home.

Through historically based scenes, guests will hear stories about the people who lived and stayed at Glen Farm, learn about life in Wantage through the generations and hear a few ghostly tales associated with the property.

Following the tour, visitors can enjoy warm apple cider by a bonfire. Homemade baked goods also will be available for purchase.

Tours will be offered at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7:30 and 8 p.m. each evening. Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased online in advance.

The DAR Van Bunschooten Museum is at 1097 State Route 23 in Wantage.