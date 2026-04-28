High Point seeking BOE candidates after Orsi resignation

High Point Regional High School Board of Education Wantage representative Allison Orsi resigned from the board, effective April 20, the district announced last week.

A member of the board since January 2023, Orsi said she stepped aside for personal reasons.

“After needing to step down for personal reasons, I wish only the best to the board in the challenging and important work of assuring that every student in the district receives a truly excellent education,” Orsi said.

The board is now accepting letters of intent, along with a resume, from interested residents of Wantage to fill the vacancy for the period ending Dec. 31, 2026. To qualify for the vacancy, individuals must be a resident of Wantage for at least one year, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18-years of age, be able to read and write and be a registered voter in Wantage. To be considered, letters and resumes should be sent to Business Administrator/Board Secretary Kathy Kolbusch and received by 3 p.m. on May 19.

“The requirement for such board vacancies is that anyone seeking to fill the vacancy serves that vacancy for the remainder of the calendar year, but they do not automatically complete the term which expires December 2028,” Superintendent Scott Ripley said. “Should anyone wish to serve in that seat until it expires in December 2028, they would need to register for the November election by July 31. The final two years of that unexpired term will be filled by whomever receives the most votes in the November 2026 election.”

Kolbusch can be reached at kholbusch@hpregional.org.