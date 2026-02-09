Home
Library holds reading event
Wantage. The Sussex-Wantage Library hosted a 1000 Books Before Kindergarten party on Feb. 7 , featuring a talk by Brian Richards.
maria kovic
Stanhope
/
09 Feb 2026
Brian Richards talks to kids about reading.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jackson Mirsik of Stanhope holds a certificate.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
