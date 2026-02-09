x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Library holds reading event

Wantage. The Sussex-Wantage Library hosted a 1000 Books Before Kindergarten party on Feb. 7 , featuring a talk by Brian Richards.

Stanhope /
| 09 Feb 2026 | 10:50
    <b>Brian Richards talks to kids about reading.</b>
    Brian Richards talks to kids about reading. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Jackson Mirsik of Stanhope holds a certificate.</b>
    Jackson Mirsik of Stanhope holds a certificate. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)