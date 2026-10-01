Lusscroft Farm seeks decorators for annual holiday event

The Heritage and Agriculture Association is seeking interior designers, decorators, crafters and florists to participate in its annual holiday event at historic Lusscroft Manor on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Participants will select a room in the manor house to decorate as part of this year’s “It Takes a Village” theme. Guests will have an opportunity to view the displays and connect with the participating artists and businesses.

Funds raised through the event will support efforts to replace the roof on the historic Lusscroft Barn.

The event will be held at Lusscroft Farm, 50 Neilson Road, Wantage. Organizers will arrange tours of the manor and assist participants in selecting a space.