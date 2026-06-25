Project Self-Sufficiency to host Parent Advisory Board meeting

Local parents are invited to share their families’ needs, concerns and ideas for future programming at a Journey Family Success Center Parent Advisory Board meeting July 7 at Project Self-Sufficiency.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St. Dinner and child care will be provided for those attending in person.

The session also will be available virtually through Zoom. Parents interested in joining online may call 973-940-3500 for login information.

Family Success Center staff will discuss how the agency can address issues facing local parents and incorporate feedback into upcoming programs and events. Those attending their first Parent Advisory Board meeting will be eligible to receive a gift card.

Advance registration is required for the in-person meeting.

“Input from parents is crucial to the success of the Family Success Center and we are excited about offering residents the opportunity to meet area providers, express their concerns about gaps in services, and identify strategies for moving forward,” Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency, said in a statement.

“The Family Success Center has supported Sussex County parents and children for many years, and we are looking forward to responding to the needs of area families and incorporating their suggestions into existing and new programs for the community,” she said.

For information about the Parent Advisory Board or other Journey Family Success Center programs, call 973-940-3500 or visit www.journeyfsc.org.