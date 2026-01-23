x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Rutgers Master Gardener Program opens online registration

Newton. Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County will offer an 11-class online Master Gardener course from Feb. 5 through April 23 for home gardeners and prospective volunteers.

Newton /
| 23 Jan 2026 | 01:05

    Online registration is now open for the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County’s Master Gardener program, an 11-class online course designed for home gardeners and those interested in becoming Certified Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers.

    Classes will be held Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 5 through April 23 and will be taught by horticulture experts. Topics include botany, soil science, entomology, plant pathology, composting, vegetables, woody plants, ornamental plants and lawn care.

    Participants who successfully complete the course and pursue volunteer certification will continue their training as Master Gardener interns, with additional instruction provided at no extra charge. Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers support the community through educational programs, demonstrations, special projects and garden helpline services.

    The cost of the online program is $250 and includes access to supplemental online resources.

    For more information or to register, visit go.rutgers.edu/r5monyml. Questions may be directed to Lisa Chiariello, program coordinator for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County, at 973-948-3040, option 3, or by email.