Rutgers offers fardening science course, master gardener training

Classes for Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 11-session gardening science program will run Feb. 5 through April 23 on Thursday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with in-person sessions at the Newton office and simultaneous live online instruction.

The program offers expert-led lessons and additional online resources for home gardeners seeking to expand their horticultural skills and for those interested in becoming Certified Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers.

After completing the gardening course, Master Gardener intern volunteers receive additional training at no extra cost. Rutgers Master Gardener volunteers support the university’s outreach throughout the county by providing educational programs, demonstrations, projects and garden helpline assistance.

The program fee is $250. Topics include botany, soil science, entomology, plant pathology, composting, vegetables, woody plants, ornamental plants and lawn care.

In-person classes will be held at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension office, 130 Morris Turnpike, Newton, with limited seating available.

For more information or to register, visit the Rutgers Cooperative Extension website or contact Program Coordinator Lisa Chiariello at 973-948-3040 (option 3) or lisa.chiariello@rutgers.edu.

Cooperating agencies include Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; and Boards of County Commissioners.