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Morris Turnpike

SCCC Criminal Justice Club hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Newton. Sussex County Community College students and community members met with Newton police officers during a Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday to discuss law enforcement careers and community policing.

| 08 Oct 2026 | 01:54
    <b>Newton Town Manager gives a speech.</b>
    Newton Town Manager gives a speech. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    SCCC Criminal Justice Club hosts Coffee with a Cop event
    <b>SCCC President Cory Homer gives a speech.</b>
    SCCC President Cory Homer gives a speech. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Students at Sussex County Community College had an opportunity to connect with local law enforcement during a Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday hosted by the college’s Criminal Justice Club.

The free event was held at 3 p.m. at the SCCC Public Safety Training Academy, 114 Morris Turnpike in Newton. The gathering offered Wawa coffee and an informal setting for students and community members to meet law enforcement officers.

Newton police officers, Newton Town Manager Thomas S. Russo and SCCC students attended the event. Participants asked questions, discussed law enforcement and learned about the officer selection process and career opportunities.

The event also provided students interested in criminal justice with an opportunity to connect with professionals working in the community.

Students interested in joining the SCCC Criminal Justice Club can contact Professor Flanders at dflanders@sussex.edu for more information.