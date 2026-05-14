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SCCC holds graduation

Newton. Sussex County Community College held its annual graduation on May 13.

Newton /
| 14 May 2026 | 01:57
    <b>Sussex County Community College graduates.</b>
    Sussex County Community College graduates. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Dea Garcia of Hopatcong poses for a photo.</b>
    Dea Garcia of Hopatcong poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>The stage at the Sussex County Community College graduationg ceremony is shown.</b>
    The stage at the Sussex County Community College graduationg ceremony is shown. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)